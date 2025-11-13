Russian spy ship detected just miles from Hawaii coastline prompts US Coast Guard response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Thursday it detected a Russian military spy vessel operating near U.S. territorial waters on Oct. 29 and personnel are continuing to monitor the ship.

Officials said the Vishnya-class intelligence ship was about approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, prompting a response by the Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134).

The Coast Guard responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel, according to a news release.

Acting in accordance with international law, the Coast Guard said personnel are monitoring the vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area.

Coast guardsmen will also monitor the vessel to support U.S. homeland defense efforts.

"The U.S. Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of U.S. waters," Capt. Matthew Chong, chief of response for the Coast Guard Oceania District, wrote in a statement.

"Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests," Chong added.

The Vishnya-class is a group of intelligence collection ships built for the Soviet Navy in the 1980s, according to the U.S. Army website. There are seven ships still in service with the Russian Navy.

They are large, purpose-built vessels designed for signals intelligence gathering via an extensive array of sensors, according to the site. Data can be transmitted to shore via satellite link antennas.

While the ships are designed for intelligence gathering, they are armed with two AK-630 close-in weapon systems and SA-N-8 surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers, for last resort self-defense, according to the Army.

Coast Guard Oceania District works in conjunction with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and interagency partners to constantly monitor the activity of foreign military vessels operating near U.S. territorial waters to ensure homeland security and defense.

Under customary international law, foreign military vessels are permitted to transit and operate outside other nations’ territorial seas, which extend up to 12 nautical miles from shore.

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.