Michigan

Rural Michigan pickup crash kills 4

Victims were all men between 18 and 35

Associated Press
Published
A pickup truck smashed into a smaller pickup, killing four people in southern Michigan, police said.

The crash happened Monday in Lenawee County's Macon Township, 60 miles southwest of Detroit.

Michigan Fox News graphic

Four men have been reported dead following a collision between two pickup trucks in Lenawee County, Michigan.

A Ford F-150 with four people was traveling south on a rural road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 traveling east on a different road, state police said.

The dead were all men, ages 18 to 35, who were driving between job sites for an asphalt company, WTVG-TV reported. The 55-year-old driver of the F-250 was in a hospital Tuesday with life-threatening injuries.