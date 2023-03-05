Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library sign vandalized with graffiti ahead of DeSantis book talk

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library employees found the graffiti on Sunday morning

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was vandalized ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' visit on Sunday, police said.

"Ron DeFascist" was spray-painted onto the library's entrance sign overnight. 

The Simi Valley Police Department says the graffiti was discovered by library employees before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Library employees cleaned the graffiti off the sign quickly. 

The Simi Valley Police Department says the anti-DeSantis graffiti was discovered by library employees before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Simi Valley Police Department says the anti-DeSantis graffiti was discovered by library employees before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Simi Valley Police Department)

Police do not believe any witnesses saw the vandalism.

"The vandalism took place during the night and there were no witnesses," the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement. 

"There is no indication of threats or any other crimes," the statement added.

DeSantis was scheduled to discuss his book "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" on Sunday afternoon. According to the library's website, the event was sold-out.

The outside grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library are viewed on June 26, 2021, in Simi Valley, California. 

The outside grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library are viewed on June 26, 2021, in Simi Valley, California.  (George Rose/Getty Images)

The book talk comes as the Florida governor is suspected to launch a campaign for the 2024 presidential race.

DeSantis came in second place behind former President Donald Trump in Saturday's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DeSantis garnered 20% of support among those polled, while Trump won 62%.