On 25th anniversary of OJ murders, remembering the victims

Everyone of a certain age remembers the news of the murders, the Bronco chase, every twist and turn of the two trials, criminal and civil. But we remember it all on days like this -- anniversaries.

Only a few still have to live with the daily consequences, including the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, families who have woken up every day for the past 25 years with a hole in their hearts.

So on this 25th anniversary of the brutal murders of Ron and Nicole, we choose not to talk about OJ Simpson, but to focus on the families of the victims: Ron Goldman’s father Fred, for instance, who sat down with FBN’s Maria Bartiromo for an interview you can see in full on Maria’s show Thursday morning.

Fred Goldman talks movingly about the pain he still feels at the loss of his beloved son, telling Maria, “Ron isn't there on a day-to-day basis to share in ... our share in his life and he share in ours. My daughter who had the most unbelievable relationship with her brother has lost that. They had talked often about having a time in which their kids could play together -- gone. Not possible. Didn't have a chance to share Ron's dreams and watch him grow.”

Fred Goldman’s daughter Kim is channeling her still raw emotions into a podcast launching today, Confronting: OJ Simpson.

In the podcast, Kim Goldman says: “Confronting this part of my life is something I still need to do. I want to confront the fear, the grief, the anger, the loss, the shame. I want to ask questions that have never been answered. Not only of O.J. Simpson but of everyone involved because this crime, this case, this trial has changed us forever."

For anyone who is interested in O.J. Simpson’s well-being, he told the Associated Press in an interview this week he’s “just fine” -- something the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown will likely never be able to say.