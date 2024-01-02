Rochester fatal car explosion investigated as possible terror attack

At least two people were killed and five others were injured in a possible terror attack less than an hour into 2024.

A Ford Explorer filled with at least a dozen gas canisters smashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, as concert attendees left the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.

The fiery crash created an inferno in a parking lot a few blocks from the concert venue, as firefighters wrestled with the blaze for about an hour, according to Rochester Police Chief David Smith.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terror attack, sources told Fox News. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved in the investigation.

The two occupants of the Explorer were killed at the scene, but the driver of the Outlander survived, according to Chief Smith.

One of the five surviving victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

More details are expected to be released during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The blast occurred as attendees were leaving a concert by the group moe.

"Last night's events outside the Kodak Center have left us all in profound shock and sadness," the group said in a statement afterward. "On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured."