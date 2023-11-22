Expand / Collapse search
New York

NY vehicle explosion reported at Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls, 1 injured

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the bureau confirmed Wednesday.

International border crossing points between Canada and Western New York are closed after the reported incident, which has injured at least one person, a 27-year-old male who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts. His condition is not severe.

Federal authorities said the incident involved a vehicle as it attempted to enter the U.S., according to local reports. 

"The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls," the FBI said in a statement.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing vehicle explosion scene

The FBI said it is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada. (Fox News)

It continued, "The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

Rainbow Bridge connects Niagara Falls, New York with Niagara Falls, Canada.

Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge are also closed as the incident is investigated.

