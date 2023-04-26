Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Robbery suspects used social media to target victims in Chicago: police

Upon meeting up in person, suspects allegedly threatened victims with knives and demanded their money

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
David Webb warns 'Chicago is dying' amid crime crisis Video

David Webb warns 'Chicago is dying' amid crime crisis

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the Black-on-Black crime crisis in Chicago and the impact on residents.

Several robbery suspects in Chicago used a social media app to meet their victims, according to police.

While police could not specify which app the suspects used, they said in an April 23 news release that "the offender(s) arranged a meeting with the victim via social media" on April 14 and April 15, respectively. 

Both incidents occurred in the 17th district.

Upon meeting up in person, suspects allegedly threatened victims with knives and demanded they transfer money to the offenders' accounts.

SOROS-BACKED CHICAGO-AREA PROSECUTOR WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION, ENDING CONTROVERSIAL TENURE

Social media apps

In this photo illustration, logos of social media and social networking services Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube are displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The two robberies occurred in broad daylight on the 3200 block of West Olive Ave. and the 4300 block of West Addison St. in Chicago.

CHICAGO FAMILY RIPS KIM FOXX AFTER TEENS ACCUSED OF DEADLY CAR CRASH GET MISDEMEANORS: 'BLOOD ON HER HANDS'

West Addison St. Chicago

One of the two robberies occurred in broad daylight on the 4300 block of West Addison St. in Chicago. (Google Maps)

The offenders are described as a Black female, a Hispanic female and a White male. The Black female allegedly orchestrated the first robbery, while the Hispanic female and White male allegedly coordinated the second robbery.

West Olive Ave

One robbery incident occurred in broad daylight on the 3200 block of West Olive Ave. in Chicago. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police are urging victims not to resist and be aware of the crime in the 17th district.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.