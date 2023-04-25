Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Soros-backed Chicago area prosecutor Kim Foxx won't seek re-election, ending controversial tenure

Foxx is perhaps best known for dropping charges against actor Jussie Smollett following his elaborate 'hate crime' hoax

By Joe Schoffstall | Fox News
Kim Foxx, a Chicago area prosecutor who received millions in financial support from George Soros, announced Tuesday that she would not seek re-election next year.

Foxx became the state's attorney for Cook County, Ill., in 2016 and has frequently been under heavy criticism over her lax enforcement policies, including her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

The prosecutor set off widespread objections after she dropped charges against Smollett, a Black and gay actor who had concocted an elaborate "hate crime" hoax in which he claimed two white individuals attacked him in the streets of Chicago while yelling, "This is MAGA country!" while tying a rope around his neck and allegedly dousing him in bleach.

CHICAGO FAMILY RIPS KIM FOXX AFTER TEENS ACCUSED OF DEADLY CAR CRASH GET MISDEMEANORS: 'BLOOD ON HER HANDS'

Foxx and Smollett

Foxx is perhaps best-known for dropping charges against actor Jussie Smollett following is faked hate crime. (Rob Kim/Scott Olson)

Smollett, meanwhile, had hired two Nigerian bodybuilders to carry out his elaborate plan. A grand jury later indicted the actor on six counts of disorderly conduct relating to making false reports to the Chicago Police Department.

Foxx entered office seven years ago primarily due to Soros' cash. During her inaugural 2016 campaign, Soros moved over $400,000 to support her candidacy. 

Later, in 2020, the financier provided $2 million to a committee backing her re-election efforts against three Democratic challengers, one of which received a massive funding boost from their wealthy father.

Kim Foxx Cook County

Foxx has frequently found herself under fire over lax enforcement actions. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

CHICAGO'S LORI LIGHTFOOT SLAMMED OVER CRIME PIVOT FOLLOWING OUSTING: 'TOO LITTLE TOO LATE' 

Soros has backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates as part of his efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system, with Foxx among the most well-known. 

The candidates he supports typically favor lax enforcement, oppose cash bail, and back so-called "restorative justice" initiatives with young offenders, which includes shying away from charging minors as adults. 

George Soros

Soros provided millions in funding to Foxx's candidacy. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The billionaire has also backed progressive firebrands in other major cities, such as Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Gardner in St. Louis, and George Gascón in Los Angeles.

The Chicago Tribune first reported Tuesday afternoon that Foxx would not seek re-election next year. 

Fox News Digital's Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

