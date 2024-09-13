Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

River otter drags young Washington state child underwater, attacks mother: officials

Encounters with otters are rare in the state, with just 6 documented in the last decade

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Otters snooze at local Texas zoo in adorable video Video

Otters snooze at local Texas zoo in adorable video

Otters were spotted taking an afternoon nap at the Dallas Zoo in Texas during the warm summer. See the pair snooze! 

A river otter pulled a young child underwater in Washington state Thursday morning while a mother and child walked on a marina dock, wildlife officials said. 

The otter continued to attack as the mother struggled to pull her child from the water at Bremerton Marina, and she was bitten on the arm by the animal. The pair were pursued by the otter as they left the dock, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a news release. 

The child had scratches and bites on the head, face and legs and was treated at a hospital. 

OTTER ATTACK INJURES 3 WOMAN IN MONTANA RIVER, REQUIRING AIRLIFT

RIVER OTTER

Otter attacks are rare in Washington, officials said.  (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

"We are grateful the victim only sustained minor injuries, due to the mother’s quick actions and child’s resiliency," said WDFW Sgt. Ken Balazs. "We would also like to thank the Port of Bremerton for their quick coordination and communication to their marina tenants."

The otter was later trapped and euthanized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and its body will be tested for rabies at the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

CALIFORNIA SWIMMER SAYS ‘AGGRESSIVE’ OTTERS BIT HIM A DOZEN TIMES: ‘THEY WANTED TO KILL ME’

Otters tease a feisty crocodile that lost its tail — watch what happens Video

According to the WDFW, river otters are common in the state and live in fresh, brackish or saltwater habitats.

The department said that while encounters with otters are rare, the animals can be territorial. They may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce. 

Bremerton Marina

The attack happened at the Port of Bremerton in Washington state. (Port of Bremerton)

In the last decade, there have been six documented incidents between river otters and humans in the state, the department said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, three women in Montana were injured after they were attacked by an otter while tubing the Jefferson River. One of the women was airlifted with serious injuries.  

Last year in California, a sea otter known as "841" also gained widespread attention for wrestling surfboards from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz.

Fox News Digital's Julia Musto contributed to this report.