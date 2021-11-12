Hannity blasts media, left for claiming racism while 'vilifying' Rittenhouse and judge

In his Opening Monologue on Friday, Sean Hannity called out the media and the political left for unduly vilifying defendant Kyle Rittenhouse and Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder, commenting that whenever a situation goes against them or their wishes, they revert to indignant cries of ‘racism’.

Hannity noted how Schroeder was criticized for having his phone ringtone set to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA", with some critics noting that Greenwood supported Donald Trump and the tune was ubiquitous at the former president's rallies.

The Democrat-appointed judge was further lambasted for making light of the Sino-American supply chain interruptions with a comment about having "Asian food" during his forthcoming lunch break.

"They are very angry at the judge who is presiding over the case – Why? because Judge Schroeder has been very tough on the prosecution – calling out their dirty tactics all along the way," Hannity said.

"[Schroeder] also wore an American flag tie on Veterans Day," he added, noting the aforementioned purported controversies spurred by the jurist.

"So now, the media mob is accusing the judge of being a racist monster. Remember, in the twisted world of the media mob and the Democratic Party, there is no presumption of innocence -- there is no due process -- there is no rule of law – just feeling and opinion."

"When their feelings and opinions are derailed by facts and logic, the left shouts racism; everything the left doesn't like is racist."

The judge has notably verbally scuffled with Kenosha prosecutor Thomas Binger, including after Binger questioned Rittenhouse's post-arrest silence, an otherwise recognized Miranda right.

The "Hannity" host added the media mob and liberal Democrats like House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York continue to prejudge Rittenhouse guilty because of their dislike for him:

"Despite all of the facts of the case, and the video evidence, and the eyewitness accounts, the media mob and their friends in the Democratic Party are eager to vilify 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse," Hannity said.

"They all made up their minds months ago, and according to their rush to judgment, he is enemy number one."