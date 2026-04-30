Rising singer dismembered teen who threatened to expose him in kiddie pool with chainsaw: DA

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A 14-year-old California girl was dismembered with a chainsaw in a backyard inflatable pool after threatening to expose her alleged child predator ex-boyfriend, according to Los Angeles prosecutors.

David Anthony Burke, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter known as "D4vd," faces charges of murder, child sex abuse and the unlawful mutilation of human remains after prosecutors allege he sexually abused the teen for months before killing her, cutting up her remains and allowing them to decompose in the trunk of his Tesla.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

The morning after allegedly killing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, he sat for a radio interview about his forthcoming album, according to prosecutors.

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The California Post revealed Thursday that during the interview on "The Zach Sang Show," he discussed "losing relationships" and how he could turn the losses into songs, including one named "Romantic Homicide." He also explained how to pronounce "D4vd" in the episode, which is still on YouTube.

"But you saying expecting it to end in a devastating, tragic, sad way so it can inspire art? But are you manifesting that in a certain way?" the interviewer asked.

"I really hope I’m not because it feels that way," Burke replied.

Later that day, he allegedly had a shovel delivered from Home Depot via the courier app Postmates.

Celeste was last seen on April 23, 2025, when prosecutors allege Burke invited her over to his house in the Hollywood Hills after an argument in which she made the threats to expose their relationship, according to a court filing obtained by FOX 11 Los Angeles.

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Police found her dismembered and decomposed remains in the trunk of an abandoned car on Sept. 8, 2025 — 400 feet from his house, according to a brief signed by Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Deputy DA Beth Silverman. It was registered to Burke, they wrote, and surveillance video allegedly shows he was the last person to drive it.

Burke is accused of setting up the inflatable pool in his garage to catch Celeste's blood as he dismembered her with "a chainsaw and perhaps other tools." In the process, he tore plastic fragments from the pool which authorities later found mixed with her remains.

SINGER D4VD PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER OF YOUNG GIRL ALLEGEDLY FOUND DISMEMBERED, DECOMPOSING IN HIS CAR

He is also accused of removing two of her fingers because they showed his name. Those were never recovered.

However, he allegedly placed more of her dismembered remains in a cadaver bag and trash bags in the trunk of his Tesla, which prosecutors say he abandoned months later near the home before he left to go on tour.

Prosecutors said Burke first met Celeste when she was 11 and allegedly began molesting her in November 2023, when she was 13 and he was 18. The following February, her parents called police and took her phone away. Burke allegedly paid a high school student $1,000 to deliver her a new phone.

"Throughout 2024, the victim spent a significant amount of time with defendant, including summer weekends at his home in the Hollywood Hills and traveling with him to Las Vegas, London and Texas to meet his family," prosecutors alleged in the filing.

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They "broke up" in November 2024 but kept in touch until Celeste's phone activity came to an end on April 23, 2025, according to the prosecution timeline.

"[Text] messages reveal the victim's jealousy over defendant's relationships with other women, as defendant led her to believe they had a future together," prosecutors wrote. "She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life."

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The argument was two days before his first studio album dropped.

With millions of dollars on the line, Burke allegedly ordered Celeste an Uber from her home in Lake Elsinore to his in Hollywood Hills. However, 20 minutes after the vehicle arrived, Burke allegedly sent her text messages asking where she was.

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Prosecutors allege these texts were part of a "premeditated plan to cover up the murder." She was already dead by the time they were sent, according to the filing.

Prosecutors allege that Burke stabbed her to death almost immediately after she arrived. According to the Los Angeles medical examiner's office, Celeste died in a homicide caused by multiple penetrating injuries.

On May 1, prosecutors allege he ordered two chainsaws from Amazon. On May 5, he ordered a body bag, laundry bags and the inflatable pool. On July 7, he allegedly bought a "burn cage."

He allegedly made the purchase using a fake name, "Victoria Mendez."

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At a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors revealed gruesome allegations in connection with the crime that legal analyst Royal Oakes said strongly support the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's push for capital punishment.

Although California has a moratorium in place on executions, the death penalty is still on the books for prosecutors to pursue.

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"The gruesome new details about Burke’s actions, disclosed by the DA, are guaranteed to boost the chance, not only of a murder conviction, but the death penalty, if a jury eventually hears the allegations and concludes Burke is responsible," he told Fox News Digital. "Buying and using a chainsaw, a portable incinerator and body bags, and dismembering the victim’s body, including by amputating fingers with tattoos linking her to Burke, are shocking allegations."

In September 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department served a search warrant on Burke's home. They recovered the damaged pool, blood evidence and other DNA samples linked to Celeste.

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Compounding Burke's legal troubles, prosecutors also recently alleged they found a huge amount of child sex abuse material on his devices, including nude pictures of the victim on his phone.

"[That] puts the burden squarely on the defense to fight back," Oakes said.