Rhode Island man barricades self in home, dies in standoff with police

A Rhode Island man who barricaded himself inside his Providence home early Thursday died during a standoff with police, authorities said.

Providence police responded to a home on Denison Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a call that 61-year-old Scott McLean was assaulting his son and daughter, WPRI-TV reported.

PORTLAND SEES 4 DEADLY SHOOTINGS AMID LOW POLICE MORALE, PUBLIC'S SAFETY CONCERNS

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told reporters that officers were familiar with McLean, who has mental health issues but no criminal history.

Officers were able to evacuate the home when McLean barricaded himself inside, authorities said. Police and SWAT surrounded the house and tried to negotiate with McLean.

But McLean opened fire multiple times on officers, who returned fire, Paré said. McLean’s children told police there were at least 15 guns in the home.

Officers evacuated homes in the nearby area after the shots rang out. Paré described the number of shots fired as in the "hundreds," according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point during the 30-minute standoff, a fire broke out inside the home, the report said. Firefighters extinguished the flames and when police entered, they found McLean dead.

Authorities did not immediately provide McLean’s cause of death.

No police or civilians were injured during the incident.