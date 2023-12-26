Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Reward raised to $10K for lead to suspect accused of killing man inside Florida mall

Albert Shell Jr. is wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Police offering $5,000 for Florida mall shooter arrest Video

Police offering $5,000 for Florida mall shooter arrest

Identity of Ocala Paddock Mall gunman released.

The search for a man accused of killing another man inside a Florida mall continues as the Ocala Police Department doubled the reward amount for information leading to his arrest.

The Ocala Police Department announced on social media that they have raised the reward to $10,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of Albert Shell Jr., 39, who is accused of shooting and killing David Nathaniel Barron, 40, inside Ocala Paddock Mall.  

"We are still actively searching for the Paddock Mall murder suspect, Albert Shell Jr., and we're now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information of his location that will lead to his arrest," police posted.  

Officials said Shell Jr. is wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder after opening fire on Saturday inside the mall and killing Barron and injuring a woman. 

Ocala Paddock Mall

Ocala police are searching for Albert Shell Jr, 39, who is accused of shooting and killing a man while injuring another woman inside the Paddock Mall prompting chaos among shoppers.  (Google Maps)

Barron was found dead inside the mall while a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to the hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Albert Shell Jr., 39, mugshot

Ocala Police have doubled the reward for information leading to Albert Shell Jr.'s arrest.  (Ocala Police Department)

Police added that several others were also injured during the shooting, including one person with chest pain and another with a broken arm, police said.

Police at a mall shooting on Saturday

The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. (Ocala Police Department)

Shell ran from the mall after the shooting, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with information on Shell's whereabouts to call 352-656-6137. 