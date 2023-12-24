Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Police respond to report of shots fired at Colorado Springs mall on Christmas Eve

There is a reported large police presence at the Citadel Mall

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, were responding to a report of shots fired at the Citadel Mall on Sunday evening, according to reports.

FOX 21 in Colorado Springs reported that police were responding to the incident at a time when many people were likely rushing to do last-minute shopping the day before Christmas.

Citadel Mall

Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Google Maps)

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

The story is developing and no additional details are available at this time.

