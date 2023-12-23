Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida mall shooting leaves 'multiple' people injured days before Christmas: Officials

Florida police said the suspect fled the area

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Giant 600-pound alligator found lounging at Florida mall Video

Giant 600-pound alligator found lounging at Florida mall

In a release, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall, where the massive gator was found. (LCO PIO via FOX 35)

A shooting at a mall in Florida has left multiple people injured, police said on Saturday.

The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police at a mall shooting on Saturday

The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. (Ocala Police Department)

People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.