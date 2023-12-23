Florida mall shooting leaves 'multiple' people injured days before Christmas: Officials

In a release, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall, where the massive gator was found. (LCO PIO via FOX 35)
A shooting at a mall in Florida has left multiple people injured, police said on Saturday.
The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. (Ocala Police Department)
People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.
Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.