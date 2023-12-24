Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Suspect sought in Florida fatal mall shooting; $5K reward for information leading to arrest: police

Albert Shell Jr, 39, wanted on murder, attempted murder charges

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Police offering $5,000 for Florida mall shooter arrest Video

Police offering $5,000 for Florida mall shooter arrest

The suspected gunman in the Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala, Florida, has been identified.

Authorities in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for the man they accuse of fatally shooting another man that he "targeted" at a shopping mall two days before Christmas.

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public's help, including announcing Sunday a $5,000 reward, in locating Albert Shell Jr., 39, who is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During a press conference, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said the victim was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall, which is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

When arriving at the scene, officers found David Nathaniel Barron, 40, dead inside the mall and a woman who was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

FLORIDA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 INJURED DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS: OFFICIALS

Albert j. Shell Jr., 39

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspected Florida mall shooter's arrest. (Ocala Police Department)

Several other people inside the mall suffered injuries during the shooting, including one person with chest pain and another with a broken arm, police said.

Police said Shell ran from the mall after the shooting.

In response to the shooting, the mall released a statement to say it would remain closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

POLICE RESPOND TO REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED AT COLORADO SPRINGS MALL ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Police at a mall shooting on Saturday

The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. (Ocala Police Department)

In a statement, the mall’s corporate owner, WPG, said that they were working with the Ocala Police Department in the investigation of what happened.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved," the statement said. "The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority."

POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT AFTER WASHINGTON MALL SHOOTING

Police are asking anyone with information on Shell's whereabouts to call 352-656-6137 and added that a $5,000 reward is being offered in the lead to his arrest.

Ocala Paddock Mall

Ocala police in Florida are searching for Albert Shell Jr., 39, who is suspected of shooting and killing a man while injuring a woman inside the Paddock Mall. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," police said.