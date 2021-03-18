Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Revenge porn to become federal crime under bill, with possible 2-year imprisonment

Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act amendment meant to fill legal gaps

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Legislation making revenge porn a federal crime took another step to becoming a reality, as the House passed the SHIELD Act as an amendment to the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 that criminalizes the nonconsensual distribution of nude or sexually explicit images.

Under the amendment, offenders could be imprisoned for up to two years, even if they merely threaten to distribute images.

KANSAS DEMOCRAT, 20, WHO ADMITTED TO 'REVENGE PORN,' WINS STATE HOUSE RACE

"For victims of nonconsensual pornography, technology today makes it possible to destroy a person's life with a single click," the amendment's sponsor, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said in a statement. "The damage caused by these attacks can crush careers, tear apart families, and, in the worst cases, has led to suicide."

The amendment, which has bipartisan support, is meant to eliminate gaps in existing state laws covering such acts, which currently exist in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

"Even in states that have laws on the books, the average person can't afford to take on these predators in civil courts," Speier's statement continued. "Worse yet are the numerous victims who have mustered the courage to pursue criminal charges, only to learn there is no law that protects them. The SHIELD Act will fix this gaping hole in our legal system."

READ THE AMENDMENT HERE

The amendment, if it becomes law, would make it a crime "to knowingly use any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce to distribute an intimate visual depiction of an individual" if the offender has knowledge of or reckless disregard for the subject's lack of consent and reasonable expectation of privacy.

It provides exceptions for matters of public concern, law enforcement activity, those who are reporting illegal activity, and legal proceedings.

Facebook battles revenge porn with artificial intelligenceVideo

Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus, had previously introduced the SHIELD Act in 2019 alongside Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y.

"As a former prosecutor, I can speak directly to the importance of enacting substantive and consistent laws to ensure justice for the survivors of these heinous crimes," Katko said in a statement Wednesday. "With that in mind, I am proud to join Congresswoman Speier in announcing passage of our bipartisan measure, the SHIELD Act, which would establish commonsense privacy protections to prohibit the widespread distribution of nonconsensual pornography.

Actress Amber Heard supported the SHIELD Act when Speier and Katko pushed for it in 2019. 

"Nonconsensual porn is one of the worst violations of privacy and it doesn't discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating consequences," Heard said during a visit to Capitol Hill, according to the New York Post's Page Six. She said she was the victim of nonconsensual pornography when nude images of herself and other actresses were leaked online in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SHIELD Act would work alongside existing federal law that prohibits video voyeurism, criminalizing the nonconsensual recording, photographing, or broadcasting of images of a person's genitals, buttocks, or breasts, whether nude or covered by underwear.

The legislation will next go to the Senate.

Your Money