Kansas Democrat, 20, who admitted to 'revenge porn,' wins House state race

Kansas Democrat Aaron Coleman, 20, who has admitted to being abusive to his ex-girlfriend in 2019 and perpetrating a "revenge porn" incident when he was in middle school, was elected to the state legislature this year despite the efforts of the Kansas Democratic Party.

"Coleman shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Legislature – or the governor," the Kansas City Star Editorial Board wrote on Friday. The board was referencing a tweet from last week in which Coleman said he could "call out a hit" on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat.

“I’m not doing any press right now. I’m focused on getting to work for the voters of District 37," Coleman told Fox News in an email on Monday.

It looks like Kansas Democrats, who are in the minority in the legislature, won't get any help from Republican state lawmakers to keep Coleman from assuming office. Democrats intend to file a complaint that Coleman is unfit for office, but without Republican votes to help them reach two-thirds of the state House, the complaint won't have any teeth, according to the Star Editorial Board.

“I haven’t received a request to unseat him, but I think in a democracy we have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of our elections,” Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican, said, according to the Star Editorial Board. “I’d be leery of an attempt to override the vote of the people.”

Coleman is a self-proclaimed progressive and said Friday that members of his party "hate progressives more than they hate GOP."

"Maybe instead of labeling me 'Unfit' – Why not extend an olive branch and help me to BECOME 'fit'. The truth is, Democrats hate progressives more than they hate GOP. Explains why nobody has bothered to be the bigger person and give me a phone call as of yet," Coleman wrote on Twitter.

In September, Coleman blamed a lack of "early childhood education funding" after admitting to abusive behavior toward his ex-girlfriend. Coleman used his ex's accusations to make a case for "Medicaid for all."

"[W]e must pass Medicaid for all so people can receive counseling and mental health support based on need for treatment and not ability to pay," he said in a statement.

Coleman’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Passow alleged that while they were dating he once slapped her and attempted to strangle her during an argument in December 2019, according to The Intercept.

"While it is true I was abusive to my ex-girlfriend, I do not agree with the characterization being made about our experience in the hot tub the day after Christmas," Coleman wrote in a statement on Sunday. "I did not choke her. I also don't think she is intentionally lying, as I know large quantities of alcohol could be affecting both of our memories."

Coleman won in a longtime Democratic district that includes Kansas City. He beat Democratic state Rep. Stan Frownfelter by 14 votes in the primary and beat Frownfelter, who ran as a write-in candidate, again in the general election.

Fox News' inquiries to the Kansas Democratic Party and Kansas GOP were not returned at the time of publication.

