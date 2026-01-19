Retired South Carolina couple found dead in homicides at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The deaths of a longtime married couple found inside their South Carolina home are now being investigated as a homicide, as authorities ask the public for help piecing together what happened.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 76-year-old Larry Moore and his wife, 75-year-old Sandra Moore.

Authorities say a family member called 911 Thursday night after being unable to reach the couple, according to WYFF.

The coroner’s office confirmed to the outlet that the couple died from traumatic injuries, but details about those injuries are being withheld at the request of the sheriff’s office to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not said when the couple was killed or how long they may have been inside the home before they were discovered. Deputies say the last known contact with the couple was earlier in the week.

Sheriff’s officials say investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public, but confirm a homicide investigation remains ongoing.

In a message to congregants, Calvary Church said it was sharing the news "with heavy hearts," describing Larry and Sandra Moore as "longtime and most faithful members," and asking the community to lift their family and loved ones in prayer.

Those who knew the couple described them as gentle, faithful and deeply rooted in their community.

Church members called them the "backbones" of the congregation, while a family member wrote that they were "two of the most godly people" devoted to a life of service.

Many people in the community also confirmed to WYFF that the couple owned the Moore & Moore Fish Camp for decades and retired in 2016.

Investigators are urging anyone with information related to the case, including home security video from the days leading up to the discovery, to contact authorities.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oconee Sheriff's Office for comment.

