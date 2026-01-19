Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Homicide

Retired South Carolina couple found dead in homicides at home

Larry Moore, 76, and Sandra Moore, 75, were discovered after family member called 911 when unable to reach them

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The deaths of a longtime married couple found inside their South Carolina home are now being investigated as a homicide, as authorities ask the public for help piecing together what happened.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 76-year-old Larry Moore and his wife, 75-year-old Sandra Moore. 

Authorities say a family member called 911 Thursday night after being unable to reach the couple, according to WYFF.

The coroner’s office confirmed to the outlet that the couple died from traumatic injuries, but details about those injuries are being withheld at the request of the sheriff’s office to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

SON SUSPECTED IN KILLING OF BELOVED DOCTOR AND WIFE BEFORE TORCHING CAR AND TAKING HIS OWN LIFE

An elderly couple is assisted by a volunteer during a church community gathering

Larry and Sandra Moore are pictured during a church gathering at Calvary Church. The couple was later remembered by the congregation following their deaths. (Calvary Church Facebook)

Authorities have not said when the couple was killed or how long they may have been inside the home before they were discovered. Deputies say the last known contact with the couple was earlier in the week.

Sheriff’s officials say investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public, but confirm a homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The exterior of the Oconee County Coroner’s Office building with flags displayed outside

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office, which assisted in the investigation into the deaths of Larry and Sandra Moore, is shown in an exterior view. (Oconee County Coroner's Office)

In a message to congregants, Calvary Church said it was sharing the news "with heavy hearts," describing Larry and Sandra Moore as "longtime and most faithful members," and asking the community to lift their family and loved ones in prayer.

ARKANSAS MOM FOUND SHOT TO DEATH WITH TWO CHILDREN WROTE CRYPTIC FACEBOOK POST MONTHS BEFORE KILLINGS

An exterior view of Calvary Church, where Larry and Sandra Moore attended

Calvary Church, shown here, is where Larry and Sandra Moore attended and were remembered by members of the congregation. (Calvary Church Facebook)

Those who knew the couple described them as gentle, faithful and deeply rooted in their community. 

Church members called them the "backbones" of the congregation, while a family member wrote that they were "two of the most godly people" devoted to a life of service.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Many people in the community also confirmed to WYFF that the couple owned the Moore & Moore Fish Camp for decades and retired in 2016.

Investigators are urging anyone with information related to the case, including home security video from the days leading up to the discovery, to contact authorities.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oconee Sheriff's Office for comment. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue