Republicans expand House majority with key victory and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump-backed Republican successfully flips House seat.

2. Russia launched an ICBM toward Ukraine.

3. Pollster calls on President Biden to resign.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘REPREHENSIBLE’ – Illegal immigrant child predator arrested where blue state governor vows to harbor criminals. Continue reading ...

CHOPPING BLOCK – Elon Musk shares a legendary economist's blueprint for which federal agencies should be cut. Continue reading …

VEXING VERDICT – Outrage intensifies after illegal immigrant who killed Laken Riley avoids death penalty. See video …

SAVING THE CASE – Lawyer explains what Daniel Penny must do for a shot at freedom. Continue reading …

‘BUD LIGHT 2.0’ – Luxury car brand roasted after releasing woke ad featuring androgynous models. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BALANCE OF POWER – 3 uncalled House races to determine size of House GOP majority. Continue reading …

TEAMING UP – GOP rep tapped for House subcommittee to help DOGE eliminate government waste. Continue reading …

BALDWIN BLUEPRINT – Democrat details recipe for running in a swing state after victory in Trump-won Wisconsin. Continue reading …

'THE LITTLE TRICK' – Democrats' plan in Michigan would allow union to skim millions in dues from health care workers. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'WE WERE STOLEN’ – Dem rep goes on wild rant against 'the White man' during hearing. Continue reading ...

FED UP – San Francisco voters reject 'chaos and lawlessness' with election results. Continue reading ...

SCHOOL'S OUT – Colleges raking in federal dollars on edge as Trump vows to shake up education. Continue reading …

SHIFTING STRATEGY – Democratic strategist hints at running to lead the DNC in order to make ‘Democrats fun again.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

PHILIP HOLLOWAY – Laken Riley's murderer deserves the death penalty. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Here's why Americans should be worried about the national debt. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HAND OF JUSTICE – Parole decision announced for killer mom Susan Smith 30 years after drowning sons. Continue reading ...

TARIFFS, TIPS & TAXES – Breaking down Trumpenomics 2.0 and how it might hit differently than expected. See video …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday traditions, foods, travel spots and more. Take the quiz …

HEALTH CHECK – Slower walking pace could be a sign of dementia, study suggests. Continue reading ...

MONSTER CATCH – Record-breaking beast is caught and released in Texas. See video …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN - Trump’s new border czar delivers word of advice to Dems after Laken Riley conviction. See video …

SEN. STEVE DAINES – PA Dem official at the center of illegal ballot admissions scandal makes an about-face. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.