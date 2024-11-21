Expand / Collapse search
World

Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile toward Ukraine, air force says

Ukraine's Air Force say they were able destroy six of the missiles during the early Thursday attack

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
Putin lowers Russia’s nuclear threshold after Ukraine’s US-made missile strike Video

Putin lowers Russia’s nuclear threshold after Ukraine’s US-made missile strike

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on how new NATO countries are responding to Ukraine using long-range missiles into Russia on ‘Your World.’

Russian troops launched various missiles, reportedly including an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region, in an early morning attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukraine's Air Force said on its Telegram account that it destroyed six Kh-101 cruise missiles using anti-aircraft combat.

The Russian attack hit critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, according to the air force.

US EMBASSY IN KYIV CLOSED WEDNESDAY AS 'POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT AIR ATTACK' LOOMS

ukranian chaplain

A Ukrainian chaplain from the city of Dnipro Leonid conducts an evacuation from a frontline village, as local residents are urged to leave due to shelling on November 19, 2024 in the direction of Kurakhovo, Ukraine.  ((Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images))

This comes after Ukraine fired American-supplied long-range missiles into Russia on Tuesday, marking the first time for Kyiv to do so in the 1,000 days of war – a move that was authorized by President Biden on Sunday.

UKRAINE FIRES FIRST BARRAGE OF US-MADE LONG-RANGE MISSILES INTO RUSSIA, KREMLIN SAYS

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Yevgeny Balitsky during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

There are currently no reports on injuries or fatalities.

If the attack did involve an ICBM, it would mark a major escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the first time such a weapon has been used.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.