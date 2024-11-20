Comer to create DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is expected to establish a subcommittee that will work with the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to eliminate government waste, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will chair the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee, which will focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

The subcommittee is expected to investigate wasteful spending, examine ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency and identify solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Comer had a meeting with Ramaswamy and his incoming DOGE team.

The source said Ramaswamy is "supportive of the Oversight Committee’s endeavor and are already working together."

Comer told Fox News Digital that President Trump’s "landslide victory reflects a clear mandate to address inflationary spending that’s driving up the cost of living for hardworking Americans."

"Wasteful government spending must end, and taxpayers deserve to see their money used effectively and efficiently," he said.

Comer told Fox News Digital that the new Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency "will align with the Trump administration’s priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government’s operations and cut red tape that’s stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people."

"I look forward to working with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to deliver on these goals to Make America Great Again," Comer said.

Greene told Fox News Digital that the House Oversight Committee "is the perfect place to support the DOGE mission."

"I’m excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and the entire DOGE team," Greene said. "We will identify and investigate the waste, corruption and absolutely useless parts of our federal government."

Greene said the subcommittee will provide "transparency and truth to the American people through hearings."

ELON MUSK SAYS 'ALL ACTIONS' TAKEN BY DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY WILL BE ONLINE: 'TRANSPARENCY'

"No topic will be off the table," she said. "The goal of DOGE is to bring accountability and GUT useless government agencies."

Greene said she expects the subcommittee’s work "will expose people who need to be fired."

"The bureaucrats who don’t do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon and don’t know where billions of dollars are going, will be getting a pink slip," Greene said. "Chairman Comer and I are focused on delivering the mandate voters sent on Nov. 5th, and I can’t wait to get to work."

Trump this month tapped Musk and Ramaswamy to lead DOGE, which Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has widely touted. DOGE has already started soliciting civilian help in the agency.

Trump said last week he hopes DOGE will become the "Manhattan Project of our time," in reference to J. Robert Oppenheimer’s secretive atom bomb endeavor during World War II.

"Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of DOGE for a very long time," Trump said.