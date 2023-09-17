Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS

Reno Air Racing turns deadly after two planes collide, both pilots killed

The annual races have been held for nearly 60 years

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Two pilots were killed Sunday during the final National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, marking a tragic end to the conclusion of an annual event that has been held for nearly 60 years. 

The pilots were killed after their planes crashed during the conclusion of the T-6 Gold Race at the National Championship Air Races at the Reno Stead Airport

reno races

The annual races have been held almost every year since 1964.  (CREDIT: KRXI)

A single-engine North American T-6G and a single-engine North American AT-6B collided in midair around 2:45 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

reno air races crash

The pilots crashed some time between 2:15 and 2:45 p.m. (CREDIT: KRXI)

Only the pilots were on board both aircraft, the FAA said. The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. 

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) and the T-6 class president are working to notify next of kin. No civilians were injured in the crash. 

reno plane crashes

The pilots' identities are being withheld.  (CREDIT: KRXI)

RARA said it has suspended all racing operations as it coordinates with investigating agencies to determine the cause of the crash. 

Sunday marked the last day of the final National Championship Air Races at the Reno-Stead Airport. The annual event has been held consistently in Reno, Nevada since 1964. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

