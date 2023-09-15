Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Washington state floatplane crash on lake leaves 1 dead, another person severely injured

The Belleuve Fire Department said the floatplane crashed on Lake Sammamish

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Washington police and fire respond to deadly plane crash in local lake Video

Washington police and fire respond to deadly plane crash in local lake

The Bellevue Police and Fire departments responded to a deadly floatplane crash in Lake Sammamish in Washington state Friday morning. (Bellevue Fire Department)

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a floatplane crashed into a large lake in Washington state, police confirmed. 

Bellevue Fire Department said in a social media post that a floatplane crashed into Lake Sammamish, a freshwater King County lake located eight miles east of Seattle, at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

Sight of crash

A floatplane in the water of Lake Sammamish in King County, Wash. (Bellevue Fire Department )

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital that the plane was a Seawind 3000, a four-seat amphibious airplane. 

First responders said that there were two people onboard the small plane at the time of the incident.

Authorities said that a group of jet skiers helped get one of the victims to shore who is in critical condition. The other person on board died, police said. 

Plane crash on lake

Bellevue Fire Department responded to a plane crash Friday morning at Lake Sammamish in Washington state. (Bellevue Fire Department )

Authorities have not released any details about either of the victims.

Authorities have not shared what led to the crash, but the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the incident. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.