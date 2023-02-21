Expand / Collapse search
Puerto Rico
Published

Reggae singer, cop among those arrested in Puerto Rico drug bust

24 people accused of participating in a Puerto Rican drug trafficking ring could face life in prison

Associated Press
A police officer and a reggaeton singer are among 24 people accused of running a suspected drug-trafficking ring in Puerto Rico, officials announced Tuesday.

The group is accused of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine across the U.S. territory since 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

24 people were arrested by Puerto Rican authorities for their suspected roles in a drug trafficking ring. (iStock)

The cocaine was imported from Colombia, Venezuela and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the suspects recruited women and placed them aboard boats ferrying drugs to distract law enforcement officers if needed, authorities said.

They noted that a police officer with Puerto Rico’s Joint Forces of Rapid Action served as a lookout.

If found guilty, the suspects could face up to life in prison.