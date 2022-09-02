Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Record-breaking heat to sweep West this weekend as thunderstorms hit South

Tropical Storm Danielle forecast to become first hurricane of Atlantic season

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Intense, prolonged, record-breaking heat will be the biggest weather story heading into the weekend across the West. 

Heat alerts in the West through Wednesday night

Heat alerts in the West through Wednesday night (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will soar well above average, as a stubborn area of high pressure anchors itself over the region.

The Labor Day weather outlook

The Labor Day weather outlook (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms – along with the risk for heavy rain and flooding – will be ongoing for sections of the South and then into the eastern third of the country for the later part of the weekend and Labor Day Monday.  

Saturday's Midwest futuretrack

Saturday's Midwest futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Isolated storms will also pop up over portions of the Midwest on Friday.

Chances of development in the Tropics

Chances of development in the Tropics (Credit: Fox News)

We are watching a few tropical systems, including Danielle in the Atlantic, but none of them will impact the U.S. over the next five days.

