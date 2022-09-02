Record-breaking heat to sweep West this weekend as thunderstorms hit South

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Intense, prolonged, record-breaking heat will be the biggest weather story heading into the weekend across the West.

Temperatures will soar well above average, as a stubborn area of high pressure anchors itself over the region.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms – along with the risk for heavy rain and flooding – will be ongoing for sections of the South and then into the eastern third of the country for the later part of the weekend and Labor Day Monday.

Isolated storms will also pop up over portions of the Midwest on Friday.

We are watching a few tropical systems, including Danielle in the Atlantic, but none of them will impact the U.S. over the next five days.