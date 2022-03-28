‘Razzmatazz Robber' linked to 4 Arizona holdups, including 3 banks: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man nicknamed the "Razzmatazz Robber" was arrested on March 23 in connection with four Arizona holdups, according to a press release on Friday.

Andres Murrietta, 41, was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force without incident following a robbery at a SunWest Credit Union in Mesa.

Murrieta is facing charges in relation to four separate bank robberies: November 1, 2021 at a OneAZ Credit Union, November 30, 2021, at a First Bank, December 28, 2021, at an AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union, and March 23, 2022, at a SunWest Credit Union.

Murrieta got the nickname, "Razzmatazz", as a result of driving a car resembling the Crayola crayon of the same name, according to authorities.

During each robbery, Murrieta reportedly would enter the bank and produce a robbery banknote and a paper bag for the money. No injuries were reported during the robberies.

Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, U.S. Border Patrol, and the FBI worked on the case.