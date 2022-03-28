Democrats are 'not serious' about fighting crime: Dan Bongino

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino ripped New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his stance on crime, calling for him to "stop the nonsense" as crime continues to surge in the Big Apple. Bongino joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the matter, arguing that Adams and other Democrats in New York are "not serious" about fighting crime since they have not chosen to use the ‘tools’ that are at their disposal.

NYC ELDERLY SHOVE DEATH TIMELINE RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT SUSPECT'S FAMILY

DAN BONGINO: The fact that the NYPD... under… this awful Democrat leadership is not being allowed to fully implement the old Rudy Giuliani-era, broken windows policing and this tool you guys just mentioned, keeping people off the subway, which apparently has not been used one time, just tells you that they're not serious, guys. They're not serious. Please explain to me how they're serious. You have a tool to keep bad guys off the subway, and it's been used on how many people? Zero... None. I mean, you're not serious. I'm sorry. Stop the nonsense. You're the mayor of New York City.

WATCH MORE FROM DAN BONGINO BELOW: