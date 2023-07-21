Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Rapper Quando Rondo faces jail return after car crash while out on bond for gang, drug charges

24-year-old rapper indicted in Savannah last month, released on $100,000 bond on June 26

Associated Press
Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted last month in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail June 26 on a $100,000 bond. Now prosecutors are asking a Chatham County Superior Court judge to revoke his bond.

Their court filing says Bowman crashed a car while driving at high speed Wednesday, and that emergency responders "administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose."

Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. Bowman was ordered to refrain from using illegal drugs as a condition of his bond, according to court records.

Rapper Quando Rondo

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Georgia, shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Bowman's attorney, Jonah Pine, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin’ 60’s." His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.