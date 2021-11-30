Rain, possible snowy weather forecast in Great Lakes, Northeast
Above-average temperatures are expected to spread eastward
Much of the country is quiet Tuesday, with exception of the Great Lakes and Northeast.
A couple of clipper systems there are expected to bring a quick burst of rain and/or snow, depending on the temperatures.
Meanwhile, another round of rain and snow is forecast for the Northwest before the region will get a bit of a break in the nonstop storm train.
Above-average temperatures will spread eastward over the next few days.
Daytime highs will be 10-30 degrees above average, with record highs possible.