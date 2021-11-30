Expand / Collapse search
Published

Rain, possible snowy weather forecast in Great Lakes, Northeast

Above-average temperatures are expected to spread eastward

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for November 30 Video

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

Much of the country is quiet Tuesday, with exception of the Great Lakes and Northeast

Alberta express

Alberta express (Credit: Fox News)

A couple of clipper systems there are expected to bring a quick burst of rain and/or snow, depending on the temperatures.   

Snow forecast for the Great Lakes, Northeast

Snow forecast for the Great Lakes, Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, another round of rain and snow is forecast for the Northwest before the region will get a bit of a break in the nonstop storm train.

Rain forecast for the Northwest

Rain forecast for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures will spread eastward over the next few days.  

Warm temperatures in the U.S.

Warm temperatures in the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Daytime highs will be 10-30 degrees above average, with record highs possible. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

