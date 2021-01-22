Expand / Collapse search
Rain, snow expected to pick up across the US as more wintry weather looms

Rain is forecast for the Gulf Coast states and the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Things are about to get active for much of the country in the week ahead.  

First up is beneficial rain for the Gulf Coast states into the Southeast. Some areas could see localized flooding

The national forecast for Friday, Jan. 22. (Fox News)

The West is about to get drenched with coastal rain and heavy mountain snow for much of the region over the next few days.  

Even the Southwest will get much-needed moisture and could be significant in helping the extreme to exceptional widespread drought. 

Current drought conditions in the western U.S. (Fox News)

Lake-effect snow is cranking up again especially downwind of Lake Ontario, where parts of Northwest New York could get intense snowfall in a short period of time. 

Looking ahead to the weekend weather. (Fox News)

Looking ahead to next week, much colder air will move in and bring the potential for more wintry weather for the Midwest into the Northeast. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

