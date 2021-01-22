Rain, snow expected to pick up across the US as more wintry weather looms

Things are about to get active for much of the country in the week ahead.

First up is beneficial rain for the Gulf Coast states into the Southeast. Some areas could see localized flooding.

The West is about to get drenched with coastal rain and heavy mountain snow for much of the region over the next few days.

Even the Southwest will get much-needed moisture and could be significant in helping the extreme to exceptional widespread drought.

Lake-effect snow is cranking up again especially downwind of Lake Ontario, where parts of Northwest New York could get intense snowfall in a short period of time.

Looking ahead to next week, much colder air will move in and bring the potential for more wintry weather for the Midwest into the Northeast.