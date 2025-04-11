Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Morin murder: Illegal immigrant suspect denied ever being in Maryland at time of crime

Martinez-Hernandez would eventually admit to police after his arrest that he was in Bel-Air at the time of Morin's murder after initially lying

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Maryland prosecutors on Friday rested their case against Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, the illegal immigrant accused of raping and murdering Bel-Air woman Rachel Morin in August 2023.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was jogging along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel-Air, a quaint community northeast of Baltimore, when Martinez-Hernandez allegedly ambushed, strangled and beat her to death.

"This has been an emotionally grueling experience for Rachel’s family, but they remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice," Randolph Rice, the family’s attorney, said in a Friday statement. "The State has presented a thorough and powerful case. We now await the Defense’s response and look ahead to closing arguments to bring this trial into its final stage."

Harford County Det. Phil Golden testified Friday as prosecutors played a video of his interview with the suspect after Morin's murder, facilitated by a Spanish interpreter. 

RACHEL MORIN'S ALLEGED ILLEGAL KILLER LEFT SLAIN JOGGER'S BODY ALONG 150-FOOT BLOOD TRAIL

Rachel Morin

Rachel Morin was allegedly ambushed, strangled and beaten to death by Salvadoran illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in August 2023. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

In the video interview, Martinez-Hernandez says he does not know Morin and denied being in Bel Air at the time of her murder, according to FOX 45 Baltimore.

ILLEGAL ACCUSED IN JOGGER RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER SET TO FACE FAMILY, JURY

When pressed about where he was at the time, Martinez-Hernandez, who is from El Salvador, repeated that he was not in the area when Morin was killed.

"I haven't done anything wrong," the suspect can be heard saying later in the interview.

Victor Martinez Hernandez

Victor Martinez Hernandez will be extradited to Maryland on June 20. (Tusla Police Department)

At one point during the interview, Golden shows Martinez-Hernandez a photo of him posing with his cousin, who lives in Virginia and testified Thursday that Martinez-Hernandez had stayed with her and her husband. 

MARYLAND SHERIFF'S ‘GUT’ SAYS RACHEL MORIN WAS ‘STALKED’ BY SUSPECT BEFORE HER MURDER

The suspect first denied knowing about the photo and then later admitted it was him, FOX 45 reported.

Martinez-Hernandez would eventually admit to police after his arrest that he was in Bel-Air at the time of the murder after initially lying and providing a false identity. 

When authorities searched his phone, they said they discovered internet queries for "Bel Air, [Md.]" and "Rachel"—including a misspelled version of Morin's name—along with images of Morin and media coverage related to the investigation.

WATCH: BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF MIGRANT ACCUSED IN MURDER, RAPE OF MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN

Family of Rachel Morin whose accused murderer is an illegal immigrant

Randolph Rice, left, Patty Morin, center, and Rebekah Morin, right, arrive at Harford County Courthouse in Bel-Air, MD, Friday, April 4, 2025, for the murder trial of Victor Antonio Martinez who is accused of murdering Rachel Morin. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

Golden also reportedly questioned Martinez-Hernandez about his DNA that was allegedly found at the scene of Morin's murder.

"No two people have the same DNA," Golden can be heard telling the suspect in the interview.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INDICTED FOR RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER IN ‘CRUCIAL STEP’: FAMILY LAWYER

Rachel Morin

The Harford County Sheriff's Office in MD is looking for missing woman Rachel Morin. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

During his testimony, Golden recalled Martinez-Hernandez telling him he "didn't know" how his DNA got to the crime scene, as FOX 45 reported.

"[I]f someone wanted to do him harm, they could have taken his DNA and put it somewhere," Golden recalled during his testimony.

Murder suspect in handcuffs is escorted by law enforcement

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, arrives in Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Rachel Morin's death on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

Autopsy results revealed that Morin had endured 15 to 20 blows to the head and had died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was officially ruled a homicide.

In opening statements on April 4, Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey said that concerned community members had gone along the walking trail after seeing missing person posters on Facebook.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER EXPECTED TO ARGUE FOR A CHANGE OF VENUE

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree along a hiking route

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted to a tree by her family last night along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, MD, Thursday, August 10, 2023. The 37-year-old was murdered on Sunday evening while hiking the trail. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Along the creek line, they found a trail that resembled a deer trail, with flattened leaves, before finding rocks with blood on them. The pair walked through two tunnels, with overgrown brush, where they found Morin's body, Healey said.

"I saw an unclothed human body on her back. At first, I truly thought it might have been a deer or something that had died in there," Evan Knapp, who found Rachel Morin’s body, testified. "So, I had to move a bit closer to confirm what I had seen, and it was a human. I feel like time froze for a second and I didn’t know what I was looking at."

A close up of hands holding papers

A policeman holds fliers requesting information on the murder of Rachel Morin at the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The trail is where 37-year-old Rachel Morin was found dead on Sunday. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

The defense is expected to call witnesses on Monday, and the judge advised that closing arguments will likely be delivered Monday, as well.

Rachel Morin’s family has been present for each day of the trial so far and are expected to stay until its conclusion.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.