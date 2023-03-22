Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Public health emergency declared at overcrowded Detroit-area jail for children

MI police are investigating a report that a boy was sexually assaulted by youths at the jail

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials declared a public health emergency at an overcrowded Detroit-area jail for kids, a step that could lead to improved staffing and more services.

"The situation has become untenable for nearly 140 youths that are currently residing there. Extraordinary action has become necessary," Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said during a speech Tuesday night.

Evans has been pleading with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration to help solve the problem. A statewide shortage of residential facilities means kids who have already appeared in court remain stuck in the county juvenile lockup.

2 ARRESTED IN MICHIGAN FOR KILLING ELDERLY COUPLE, STEALING THEIR CAR

Separately, lawmakers in Lansing were holding a hearing on the issue Wednesday.

"Concurrently, the average stay has ballooned from 21 days to 127 days," the county said in a statement. "One child languished in the facility for over 800 days awaiting a placement. The overcrowding has created a staffing crisis in the facility."

A public health emergency has been declared at a Detroit-area jail due to overcrowding.

A public health emergency has been declared at a Detroit-area jail due to overcrowding.

Police are investigating allegations that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by other youths. He was released to his family last week, the Detroit Free Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state has said it is adding beds at state-run sites in northern Michigan and setting aside $3 million for a contractor to add beds in Highland Park, the newspaper reported.