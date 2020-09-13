Protests emerge in Lancaster after fatal shooting of man armed with knife: DA

Protesters took to the streets in Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday just hours after police fatally shot man who authorities said was captured on bodycam video "brandishing a knife over his head" in a threatening manner.

Lancaster District Attorney's Office said that the investigation is in its early stages. But videos emerged online that showed protesters outside the Lancaster Police headquarters and calling for accountability.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING

The office released a statement on Sunday night that said the 27-year-old who was shot dead, Ricardo Munoz, was armed with a knife and pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening.

The office said that the video showed Munoz emerge from a house and brandish the knife in a threatening manner.

“The officer then fired,” the statement read. “No one else was struck.”

“A police-involved shooting has a significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” District Attorney Heather Adams said, according to CBS Philadelphia. “However, I am asking that all reactions be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”