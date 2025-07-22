Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Prosecutors want Idaho killer barred from contacting victims' families for nearly a century

Relatives of the victims will deliver impact statements at sentencing

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Trump makes plea to judge overseeing Idaho murder case: 'So many questions left unanswered' Video

Trump makes plea to judge overseeing Idaho murder case: 'So many questions left unanswered'

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno on President Trump's plea to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's judge and a father being charged in the murder of his nine-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors have asked a Boise judge to extend the order barring Bryan Kohberger from contacting his victims' families for another 99 years following his guilty plea in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

"This Motion is based on the fact that Defendant has now entered guilty pleas to all offenses charged in the Indictment and will be sentenced on July 23, 2025," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson wrote in a motion made public Tuesday.

"The current No Contact Orders expire on January 5, 2027, and the State respectfully requests that they be extended for an additional ninety-nine (99) years."

Idaho students' final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

On July 2, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were all killed in a 4 a.m. home invasion stabbing on Nov. 13, 2022 at a rental house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

He left a Ka-Bar knife sheath with his DNA on it at the scene.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminology at the neighboring Washington State University, a roughly 10-mile drive over the state line in Pullman, Washington.

Bryan Kohberger appears in court for his plea hearing

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

By the time police arrested him at his parents' house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, his apartment had been cleaned up, and investigators found his campus office empty.

Specifics about what police found useful out of dozens of items seized from his apartment, his car and his parents' house have not been made public. Weeks before his trial was expected to kick off, he changed his plea to guilty to avoid the potential death penalty.

A mugshot of Brian Kohberger

Brian Kohberger: Arrested for four counts of alleged first degree murder and one count of burglary in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in December 2022. Kohberger was granted a change of venue and rebooked in Ada County, Idaho in September 2024.   (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

He is expected to receive four consecutive life sentences with no parole, plus another 10 years, at his sentencing Wednesday.

Although he is barred from contacting them, the families will have a chance to address him face-to-face in court when they deliver victim impact statements.