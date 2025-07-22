Prosecutors want Idaho killer barred from contacting victims' families for nearly a century

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors have asked a Boise judge to extend the order barring Bryan Kohberger from contacting his victims' families for another 99 years following his guilty plea in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

"This Motion is based on the fact that Defendant has now entered guilty pleas to all offenses charged in the Indictment and will be sentenced on July 23, 2025," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson wrote in a motion made public Tuesday.

"The current No Contact Orders expire on January 5, 2027, and the State respectfully requests that they be extended for an additional ninety-nine (99) years."

READ BRYAN KOHBERGER'S SIGNED KILLER CONFESSION

On July 2, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were all killed in a 4 a.m. home invasion stabbing on Nov. 13, 2022 at a rental house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

He left a Ka-Bar knife sheath with his DNA on it at the scene.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D. student studying criminology at the neighboring Washington State University, a roughly 10-mile drive over the state line in Pullman, Washington.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

By the time police arrested him at his parents' house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, his apartment had been cleaned up, and investigators found his campus office empty.

Specifics about what police found useful out of dozens of items seized from his apartment, his car and his parents' house have not been made public. Weeks before his trial was expected to kick off, he changed his plea to guilty to avoid the potential death penalty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is expected to receive four consecutive life sentences with no parole, plus another 10 years, at his sentencing Wednesday.

Although he is barred from contacting them, the families will have a chance to address him face-to-face in court when they deliver victim impact statements.