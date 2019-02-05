Prosecutors to seek death penalty for accused cop killer in Ohio

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing one sheriff's deputy and injuring another in Ohio on Sunday, authorities revealed in court Monday.

Wade Edward Winn, 23, is being held on a $10 million bond in a Clermont County prison, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati. He faces charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder after allegedly luring police to an apartment complex by phoning 911 early Sunday morning and reporting he was armed and suicidal.

During the ensuing 11-hour standoff, which Winn broadcast to his social media followers via Instagram Live, he allegedly unleashed a "barrage" of gunfire, killing 20-year veteran Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer and injuring 22-year veteran Lt. Nick DeRose. Brewer is survived by his wife and 5-year-old son, police said.

Winn appeared in court shackled on Monday with visible wounds to his face as his defense team argued he did not "fully appreciate exactly what happened or how it happened" over the weekend.

His lawyer added Winn reportedly disclosed he is "extremely remorseful."

The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday, when Brewer and DeRose responded to a psychiatric call at the Royal Oak Apartment complex in Pierce Township. Winn allegedly told 911 responders he believed someone was inside his home, and he was being threatened. He eventually explained he was armed and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

At some point during the 11-hour standoff, authorities say Winn faked killing himself, prompting officers to attempt to enter the apartment to help him. It was then Winn shot through the wall, killing Brewer and hitting DeRose in the ankle.

DeRose has since been treated and released and was present in court Monday. Winn's lawyer, Jay Clark, said his client has previously been under psychiatric care. He argued Winn's live social media stream indicates "he was trying to get help because he truly thought he was being threatened."

Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy said in a press release Sunday that Brewer's death will have a lasting impact on the department.

"Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal," he said. "This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office."