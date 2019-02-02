Motorcycle cop who survived shot in face last year is killed in collision during funeral procession

A Louisiana police officer who survived being shot in the face last year died Friday when a pickup truck plowed into his motorcycle during a funeral procession.

Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty was a new dad to a baby girl and was planning his wedding when the truck pulled out of an apartment complex and struck him, reports said.

"BRPD Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, succumbed from his traffic crash injuries late this afternoon at a local hospital. Please continue to keep the Totty family and our department in your prayers,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The identity of the truck driver was not released as of Friday night. Authorities did not say whether charges would be filed.

Totty, 31, returned to work several months ago after being shot in February 2018 while responding to a call. A suspect identified as Eugene Thomas Jr., a 34-year-old man with mental health issues, shot the four-year veteran through the windshield of Totty’s police vehicle, authorities said.

Totty made a full recovery after suffering a temporary loss of sight in one eye and other injuries.

"He's a fighter," BRPD Chief Murphy Paul told the Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge. "He was a really bright young man. He had a bright future with the police department."

Capt. Don Kelly, who previously supervised Totty’s motorcycle unit, called the officer’s death “heartbreaking.”

"Life was good for him. He had survived this near-death experience and everything was positive and going his way," Kelly said. "How tragic that everything could be taken away in the blink of an eye. We're all hurting."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.