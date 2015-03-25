Prosecutors seek $2.5 million forfeiture in El Paso lawyer's money laundering case

Federal prosecutors want a former Carnegie Mellon University trustee accused of money laundering to forfeit over $2.5 million in cash and assets.

An indictment filed Wednesday in Texas alleges that El Paso lawyer and philanthropist Marco Delgado defrauded a firm doing business with a Mexican utility of millions and used that money to underwrite a lavish lifestyle that included a $200,000 contribution to Carnegie Mellon University. Delgado faces a separate indictment accusing him of conspiring to launder more than $600 million for a Mexican drug cartel.

The new indictment says Delgado misrepresented himself to move $32 million from his client to an account he controlled in the Caribbean. Authorities have requested forfeiture of $2.5 million in cash, an El Paso house and a New Mexico apartment.

Delgado maintains his innocence.