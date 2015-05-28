Expand / Collapse search
Prosecutors preparing to distribute assets seized from Whitey Bulger to victims' families

BOSTON – Authorities say federal prosecutors are preparing to distribute nearly $822,000 seized from former crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger to the families of his murder victims and people he extorted.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1LHDsdZ ) prosecutors filed documents in federal court on Tuesday indicating that Bulger's cash, guns, jewelry and other items are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in preparation for a final forfeiture order. They were taken from Bulger's California apartment.

U.S. Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz's spokeswoman Christina DiIorio-Sterling says prosecutors have been "moving forward" in recent weeks to provide the funds to the families.

The 84-year-old Bulger was sentenced Nov. 14 to life in prison. He was found guilty in August by a federal jury in 11 killings, along with dozens of other crimes, including shakedowns.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com