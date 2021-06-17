Prosecutors deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s mistreatment in jail, ignore raw sewage leak accusations

Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is getting the same or even better treatment in jail than other inmates.



This comes in response to a defense letter with a long list of complaints, namely that rat feces fell from air vents and "raw sewage" leaked into her cell, which she claims is why the guards had to move her to a different cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S TRIAL DELAYED UNTIL FALL

Without addressing those specific concerns, the government alleges in a letter to a judge that the defendant "continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate at the MDC" and that she "as much, if not more, time as any other" inmate to communicate with her attorneys.



Prosecutors admit she is "strip searched" after each in-person visit she receives, but say that is no different from the treatment of other jail residents. They say the "non-invasive" machine body scan of the defendant serves to check for any secreted contraband. Despite no mention of possibly having found any other strange elements, the government refers that her cell is also searched daily for contraband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



At night, the guards continue to check on Maxwell every 15 minutes "to confirm that the defendant is breathing." Maxwell was an alleged madam for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who died by suicide at another federal lockup in New York two years ago.



Maxwell, 59, has been behind bars awaiting trial since her arrest last summer. She has protested her imprisonment conditions innumerous times, but the government has always maintained her conditions are what’s expected at a jail facility and that the defendant needs to get extra vigilance at night following Epstein’s incident under the watch of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).