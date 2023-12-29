Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Pro-Palestinian protesters shout ‘Allahu akbar’ outside of World Trade Center site

The terrorist attacks on 9/11 left nearly 3,000 dead at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down World Trade Center building entrance in NYC Video

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down World Trade Center building entrance in NYC

Hundreds of protesters marched to the site during a "Flood NYC for Palestine" gathering. (Credit: FNTV)

This week, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the World Trade Center site in New York City, shouting "Allahu akbar" and "Free Palestine," while holding up signs that accused President Biden of genocide. 

While "Allahu akbar" means "God is great" in Arabic, the phrase has been used by terrorists during attacks

Thursday's protest was on the site where, 22 years ago, Islamic terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

KNIFE-WIELDING ATTACKER SHOUTS 'ALLAHU AKBAR' AND KILLS TEACHER IN FRANCE

Pro-Palestine protest near the World Trade Center

Pro-Palestinian protesters near the World Trade Center in New York City on Thursday.  (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The group shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center building while other protesters marched to City Hall and Zuccotti Park near Wall Street. 

PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES IN NYC AND DC INTERRUPT CROWDED HUBS DURING RUSH-HOUR COMMUTE

A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the Shirion Network, which describes itself as a surveillance organization for antisemitism, wrote: "NOW: "Allah Akbarr!! [sic] … Never could imagine for a minute this would be heard at the WTC after 9/11." 

Christmas protest

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators demand that Christmas not be celebrated during Israel's continued bombing of the Gaza Strip on Monday, Christmas Day, in New York City. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The demonstration was part of a "Flood NYC for Palestine" protest and one of many that have been held in the city and across the country since the Israel-Hamas war started in October after Hamas' unprovoked attack on the country. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, pro-Palestinian protesters carried blood-covered mock nativity scenes near Rockerfeller Center, shouting "Christmas is canceled here."

Several arrests were made. It's unclear if any arrests were made at Thursday's protest. 

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.