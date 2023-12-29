Pro-Palestinian protesters shout ‘Allahu akbar’ outside of World Trade Center site

This week, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the World Trade Center site in New York City, shouting "Allahu akbar" and "Free Palestine," while holding up signs that accused President Biden of genocide.

While "Allahu akbar" means "God is great" in Arabic, the phrase has been used by terrorists during attacks.

Thursday's protest was on the site where, 22 years ago, Islamic terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The group shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center building while other protesters marched to City Hall and Zuccotti Park near Wall Street.

A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the Shirion Network, which describes itself as a surveillance organization for antisemitism, wrote: "NOW: "Allah Akbarr!! [sic] … Never could imagine for a minute this would be heard at the WTC after 9/11."

The demonstration was part of a "Flood NYC for Palestine" protest and one of many that have been held in the city and across the country since the Israel-Hamas war started in October after Hamas' unprovoked attack on the country.

Earlier this week, pro-Palestinian protesters carried blood-covered mock nativity scenes near Rockerfeller Center, shouting "Christmas is canceled here."

Several arrests were made. It's unclear if any arrests were made at Thursday's protest.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.