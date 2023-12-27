Israeli soldiers targeted in ‘extremely bloody and intense’ battles as Gaza Strip tensions rise

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst gave an update about the Israel-Hamas war during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Yingst explained that fighting "has certainly intensified in southern Gaza," specifically in the city of Khan Younis.

"It's not just Hamas cells that are fighting the Israelis, but also smaller factions like PFLP and DFP," the reporter said. "The Israelis say over the past several days they've lost 19 soldiers and a number have also been injured in these battles."

"We've seen some of the images released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing ambushes against Israeli forces in this area," Yingst added. "They are fighting street by street, block by block in extremely bloody and intense battle."