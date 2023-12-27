Israeli soldiers targeted in ‘extremely bloody and intense’ battles as Gaza Strip tensions rise
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst says fighting involving Israel's military "has certainly intensified in southern Gaza," especially in the city of Khan Younis.
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst gave an update about the Israel-Hamas war during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.
Yingst explained that fighting "has certainly intensified in southern Gaza," specifically in the city of Khan Younis.
"It's not just Hamas cells that are fighting the Israelis, but also smaller factions like PFLP and DFP," the reporter said. "The Israelis say over the past several days they've lost 19 soldiers and a number have also been injured in these battles."
"We've seen some of the images released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing ambushes against Israeli forces in this area," Yingst added. "They are fighting street by street, block by block in extremely bloody and intense battle."
The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that three more of its soldiers have died in fighting in the Gaza Strip.
They were identified as Lt. Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, Sgt. Itay Buton, 20, and Sgt. Efraim Yachman, 21.
All three of the soldiers were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.
The deaths bring its overall troop losses in the Gaza ground operation to 164, The Times of Israel reports.
The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday has released a video of an airstrike it says it carried out against Hamas fighters running in between buildings in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.
"About 200 terrorist targets were attacked in the last day from the air, sea and land: Air Force aircraft, in cooperation with the fire and intelligence complex, attacked and eliminated terrorists passing between buildings," it said in a post on X.
A video shared by the Israeli Air Force appears to show individuals running in between buildings before an explosion occurs.
The Israeli Air Force also said Wednesday that one of its fighter jets attacked a military site belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The New York Times faced intense criticism throughout the final months of 2023 over its coverage of the Israel-Gaza war following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.
The Times began drawing ire as the horror unfolded in southern Israel on Oct. 7, immediately portraying Palestinians as the victims with the headline "Gaza Has Suffered Under 16-Year Blockade."
But perhaps the biggest blunder from the Gray Lady during the Israel-Hamas war was its botched coverage of the explosion at a Gaza hospital.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health alleged that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital through an airstrike killing over 500 civilians. Subsequent reporting and intelligence found it was an explosion in the hospital's parking lot stemming from a misfired rocket fired by Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, resulting in a death toll a fraction of what Hamas alleged. The initial reports from the Times and others prompted several Arab leaders to cancel meetings with President Biden and sparked riots outside of U.S. and Israeli embassies across the Middle East.
While many news organizations uncritically ran with Hamas' narrative, The Times stood out with its blaring headline that read "Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say" and even included an unrelated photo of rubble from a bombed building from a separate incident.
The following week, The Times published an editor's note admitting it relied "too heavily" on Hamas' version of events.
The conclusion from Hamas' disinformation campaign drawn by New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg was that "It Is Impossible to Know What to Believe in This Hideous War."
Former Times reporter Alison Leigh Cowan accused her ex-employer of committing "modern-day blood libel" with its erroneous reporting. The Free Press editor Bari Weiss, a former Times opinion page editor, raked the paper over the coals for "publishing Hamas PR" and its subsequent "soft non-apology."
Even after that unflattering episode, the coverage of the war from the "Paper of Record" has continued raising eyebrows. While reporting on the Hamas sympathizers who have ripped posters of Israeli hostages in cities and college campuses across the country, The Times described the anti-Israel vandalism as "its own form of protest- a release valve and also a provocation by those anguished by what they say was the Israeli government’s mistreatment of Palestinians in the years before Oct. 7 and since the bombing of Gaza began."
