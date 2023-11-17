Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Pro-Palestinian rallies in NYC and DC interrupt crowded hubs during rush-hour commute

DC protesters were heard chanting, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down main entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C. Video

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down main entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations shut down the main entrance to Union Station on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters in Washington, D.C. and in New York City interrupted the evening rush hour Friday by demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, among other things, and blocking entryways leading to subways and rails.

In Washington, D.C., protesters blocked the main entrance to Union Station.

The hundreds of people participating in the protest were chanting, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," and "cease-fire now."

Washington DC protest

Pro-Palestinian protests erupt in Washington, D.C., at Union Station during Friday's evening commute. (Brooke Curto / Fox News Digital)

The group of protesters were also heard chanting, "we want 48," referring to the Middle East’s map before the United Nations formed Israel.

A protester using the phrase during a previous demonstration in Atlanta told the Atlanta Jewish Times that the chant expresses opposition to a two-state agreement.

Video from the scene Friday showed protesters with Palestinian flags as a woman with a bullhorn shouted and stirred the people up, while those responding shouted back and banged on drums.

Washington DC protest

Pro-Palestinian protests erupt in Washington, D.C., at Union Station. (Brooke Curto / Fox News Digital)

A pro-Palestine protestor waves a flag while riding on a CVS Pharmacy truck in midtown Manhattan

A pro-Palestinian protester waves a flag while riding on a semi-trailer truck in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. The demonstrators marched through the city to demanding a cease-fire from Israeli troops in Gaza.  (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

In another video, people were seen walking with signs that read, "Free Palestine," "How many more lives until Imperialist greed is satisfied," and "End all U.S. Aid to Israel."

The protesters are also heard shouting, "Cease-fire now," and "shut it down."

At the same time, protesters in New York City converged near Penn Station in New York City, blocking access to the main train hub in and out of the city.

A driver attempts to navigate through streets filled with pro-Palestine protestors

A driver attempts to navigate through streets filled with pro-Palestinian protesters during the evening commute in New York City on Friday.  (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

DC Police

Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police cruisers block cabs from getting to Union Station as a pro-Palestinian protest obstructs the evening commute. (Brooke Curto / Fox News Digital)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) rushed to shut down all surrounding subway stations and entrances near Moynihan Train Hall, just across the street from Penn Station.

In one video, protesters were seen climbing an area above a station entrance then waving Palestinian flags.

The Long Island Rail Road posted an alert to social media on Friday evening, warning commuters to expect delays at Penn Station.

"Expect possible access restrictions at Penn Station tonight because of a demonstration in the area. Follow guidance from on-site MTA personnel and the police," the post read. "Build in added travel time, and make sure to plan your trip without TrainTime app."

Pro-Palestine protestors gather outside of the Moynihan Train Hall in midtown Manhattan

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside the Moynihan Train Hall in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

Express buses in New York City were also delayed because of the ongoing protests.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,200 people died in Israel and around 240 were taken captive by militants back to Gaza.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.