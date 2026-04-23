'Pro-life Spiderman' sentenced to prison for climbing Las Vegas Sphere

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A Nevada judge sentenced a self-described "pro-life Spider-Man" to 45 days in jail, along with a suspended sentence and probation, after he climbed the Las Vegas Sphere in a stunt that authorities said caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to court records.

Maison Des Champs, 26, was sentenced Monday to a 364-day jail term, with all but 45 days suspended, and one year of probation after pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of acting with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property, according to court records.

Des Champs is currently in custody and is expected to be released on or around June 4, 2026, according to jail records.

He was also ordered to pay $77,270.32 in restitution to Sphere Entertainment Company.

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The Sphere sustained about $100,000 in damage during the February 2024 stunt, according to local outlet FOX5 Vegas.

Des Champs climbed the exterior of the 366-foot Las Vegas landmark on Feb. 7, 2024, livestreaming the stunt as part of a fundraising effort tied to his anti-abortion activism, according to reports.

The climber said the effort was intended to support a pregnant woman he identified as "Isabel," according to a fundraiser he launched through the nonprofit Let Them Live.

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"Our mission is twofold: to offer Isabel the tangible support she desperately needs and to rally a community around her," Des Champs wrote on the fundraising page.

The fundraiser ultimately raised more than $47,000, according to the page, which described the woman as homeless and facing an abortion scheduled days after the climb.

Des Champs has carried out similar high-profile climbs in recent years, often tying the stunts to fundraising efforts for expectant mothers. In 2023, he scaled the 40-story Chase Tower in Phoenix to raise money for a pregnant woman in need, telling Fox News at the time he wanted to show "how to have faith over fear."

He also climbed a 42-story skyscraper in Chicago later that year, livestreaming the stunt as part of a campaign to raise money for another expectant mother, according to prior Fox News reporting.

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Des Champs pleaded guilty in October 2025 in connection with the Las Vegas incident, court records show.

The case was closed following his sentencing on April 20.