Princeton grad, LGBTQ activist who led queer alumni charged with possession of child porn

An LGBTQ activist who led Princeton University's Queer Alumni Club, and also held degrees from Yale and Harvard, has been accused of downloading child pornography.

Roy "Trey" Farmer, 53, was charged with a count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material after Mercer County, New Jersey prosecutors received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he'd downloaded a file depicting child sexual abuse, according to NJ.com.

Police found pieces of evidence after searching his condo in Princeton near the school's main entrance on Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Farmer behind bars before his day in court, with a preliminary hearing delayed until next week, Patch.com reported.

"Piano prodigy" Farmer, who sits on the board of the New York Philharmonic and was formerly president of Princeton's Glee Club, has since had his biography removed from the Ivy League school's website.

The 1993 graduate took up leadership of the Queer Princeton Alumni several months ago – he was the president of the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation and a member of Princeton Internships in Civic Service and Princeton of Southwest Florida, according to the since-removed bio.

The prominent Florida banker and entrepreneur is also the chairman of the StayInMay Festival, which has held more than 300 events in Naples over the past decade, according to the festival's website. He owned a number of art festivals worldwide, according to his bio.

In a since-removed alumni spotlight interview, Farmer said that "good things happen when you bring Princetonians together."

"There are wonderfully generous interactions of like-minded people who want to spend their time volunteering, and they are all so passionate about it," Farmer said. "This is not traditional networking. This is about connecting interesting people doing interesting things in all areas of our society."

Farmer holds an AB in classical philosophy from Princeton, an M.A.R/M.Phil from Yale University and a master's in education from Harvard University, according to his since-removed bio on the Queer Princeton Alumni page.

An attorney listed for Farmer could not immediately be reached for comment.