Previously deported Guatemalan man convicted of crimes in US arrested in New York

Yoni Wilfredo Gregorio Ortiz was deported in 2013, but returned to the U.S. and was convicted of committing crimes in New York in 2022 and 2024

Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
A previously deported Guatemalan man, who has also been convicted of committing crimes within the U.S., was arrested in New York over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Wednesday.

Yoni Wilfredo Gregorio Ortiz, 44, was arrested by New York City ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers on Sunday in the village of Airmont in Rockland County. 

At the time of his arrest, he had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Gregorio Ortiz was first arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Dec. 10, 2012, for entering the U.S. illegally, according to ICE. He was processed for expedited removal the following day and was sent back to Guatemala on Jan. 10, 2023.

He illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date without inspection by an immigration official.

"Not only does Gregorio have contempt for our nation’s immigration laws as proven by his illegal return after being previously removed, but he has also shown a complete disregard for our criminal laws as well," said ICE ERO New York City acting Field Office Director William Joyce. "ICE New York City will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our communities."

During his time back in the U.S., Gregorio Ortiz was charged with third-degree assault and convicted of that crime on Sept. 1, 2022, by the Spring Valley Village Court.

He was later convicted by a Rockland County Court of acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal mischief on June 3, 2024.

Gregorio Ortiz is being held by ICE at Orange County Jail in Goshen, New York.

Hundreds of illegal aliens have been arrested across the country during the month of February, though that number is down from last month when ICE was conducting hundreds, sometimes thousands, per day, according to Department of Homeland Security data.

The exact number of arrests during February is not yet known as the Trump administration has transitioned from releasing the numbers daily to on a monthly basis.