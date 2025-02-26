ICE arrests 16 illegal migrants caught fleeing out back of Mississippi business during raid

Federal immigration agents arrested 16 illegal immigrants caught trying to flee a Mississippi business during a workplace raid, authorities said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies were at Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, in Pass Christian on the Gulf Coast to conduct a worksite raid, ICE said.

"While serving the paperwork and interviewing employees, agents observed a large group of individuals running from the back of the business property," an ICE news release states.

Agents caught 18 people from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. Two of those caught had immigration court dates and work authorization and were released.

One of the 18 was a 16-year-old Mexican citizen who was taken into custody by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all their workers, ICE said.

The worksite raids were nonexistent during the Biden administration. Under President Donald Trump, border and immigration authorities have tamped up operations targeting illegal immigrants, particularly those with criminal records.