Illegal Immigrants

ICE arrests 16 illegal migrants caught fleeing out back of Mississippi business during raid

The illegal immigrants were caught fleeing from the back of the business, Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, in Pass Christian, ICE said

Louis Casiano
Published
Federal immigration agents arrested 16 illegal immigrants caught trying to flee a Mississippi business during a workplace raid, authorities said. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies were at Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, in Pass Christian on the Gulf Coast to conduct a worksite raid, ICE said. 

MAYOR OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST CITY THANKS TRUMP FOR CRACKDOWN ON CRIMINAL IMMIGRANTS

ICE agents with illegal immigrants

Federal immigration authorities arrested 16 illegal immigrants at a Mississippi business during a raid. (ICE)

"While serving the paperwork and interviewing employees, agents observed a large group of individuals running from the back of the business property," an ICE news release states. 

Agents caught 18 people from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. Two of those caught had immigration court dates and work authorization and were released.

TOM HOMAN TELLS MIGRANT TERROR GROUPS TRUMP WILL ‘WIPE YOU OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH’

ICE agents with illegal immigrants outside

Immigration agents after a worksite raid in Mississippi where 16 illegal immigrants were arrested as they were trying to flee the business, authorities said.  (ICE)

One of the 18 was a 16-year-old Mexican citizen who was taken into custody by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all their workers, ICE said.

The worksite raids were nonexistent during the Biden administration. Under President Donald Trump, border and immigration authorities have tamped up operations targeting illegal immigrants, particularly those with criminal records. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital.