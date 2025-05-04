Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Powerball jackpot winner arrested after kicking deputy in face: authorities

James Farthing won the massive $167 million Powerball jackpot just three days before he was arrested

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Law enforcement officials in Pinellas County, Florida, arrested a Kentucky man who, just days after winning the $167 million Powerball jackpot, allegedly kicked a deputy during a fight at a resort.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old James Farthing was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and simple battery.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Pinellas County Circuit Court by the sheriff’s office, Farthing was involved in a fight with another guest at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

When a deputy attempted to break up the altercation, Farthing kicked the deputy in the face, according to the affidavit.

HOMELESS MAN WINS $1 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER FROM CALIFORNIA LIQUOR STORE: REPORT

james-farthing-mugshot

James Farthing was arrested last week just days after winning the Powerball jackpot, after allegedly kicking a deputy in the face who was trying to break up a fight in Florida. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Farthing allegedly kicked the deputy in the right cheek.

After the alleged assault, Farthing was ordered to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but instead, police claimed, he refused and attempted to run out of the hotel. 

Farthing is also accused of punching a victim on the left side of their face with a closed fist during an argument.

OHIO MAN IN DISBELIEF AFTER SCRATCHING WINNING LOTTERY TICKET: 'I THOUGHT I WAS HAVING A HEART ATTACK'

James Farthing Lottery Check

James Farthing won the Powerball jackpot in Kentucky on April 28, 2025. Pictured left to right: Linda Grizzle, James Farthing, Jacqueline Fightmaster (Powerball)

Deputies ultimately arrested Farthing, as well as his girlfriend, Jaqueline Fightmaster, who was charged with disorderly intoxication.

Farthing’s arrest came three days after winning the Powerball jackpot in Kentucky.

'THAT WASN'T A DREAM': MICHIGAN WOMAN MISTAKES HUSBAND'S $1M LOTTERY WIN FOR DREAM

A Pinellas County Sheriff deputy parked along the road.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy was allegedly kicked in the face while responding to an altercation on Tuesday in St. Pete Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

The Powerball website said Farthing bought a $2 ticket from a gas station in Georgetown, Kentucky. After hitting all of the numbers, Farthing and his mother, Linda Grizzle, made Kentucky history with a $167.3 million jackpot prize, the largest ever awarded in the state.

Despite hitting the jackpot, Farthing remains in custody because of a parole violation stemming from a prior incident in Kentucky, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fightmaster, though, posted bond and was released from custody.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.