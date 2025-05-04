Powerball jackpot winner arrested after kicking deputy in face: authorities

Law enforcement officials in Pinellas County, Florida, arrested a Kentucky man who, just days after winning the $167 million Powerball jackpot, allegedly kicked a deputy during a fight at a resort.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old James Farthing was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and simple battery.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Pinellas County Circuit Court by the sheriff’s office, Farthing was involved in a fight with another guest at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

When a deputy attempted to break up the altercation, Farthing kicked the deputy in the face, according to the affidavit.

Farthing allegedly kicked the deputy in the right cheek.

After the alleged assault, Farthing was ordered to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but instead, police claimed, he refused and attempted to run out of the hotel.

Farthing is also accused of punching a victim on the left side of their face with a closed fist during an argument.

Deputies ultimately arrested Farthing, as well as his girlfriend, Jaqueline Fightmaster, who was charged with disorderly intoxication.

Farthing’s arrest came three days after winning the Powerball jackpot in Kentucky.

The Powerball website said Farthing bought a $2 ticket from a gas station in Georgetown, Kentucky. After hitting all of the numbers, Farthing and his mother, Linda Grizzle, made Kentucky history with a $167.3 million jackpot prize, the largest ever awarded in the state.

Despite hitting the jackpot, Farthing remains in custody because of a parole violation stemming from a prior incident in Kentucky, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.

Fightmaster, though, posted bond and was released from custody.