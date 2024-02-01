Ohio man in disbelief after scratching winning lottery ticket: 'I thought I was having a heart attack'

A Vienna, Ohio, man was in disbelief last month after scratching off a lottery ticket and realizing he had won the top prize of $200,000 per year for the next 25 years.

Ohio Lottery officials said the man, only identified as "Gary," purchased the winning lottery ticket from The Beverage Depot in Youngstown on his way home from work.

The game was "Monopoly 200X," a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket with a top prize of $200,000 per year for 25 years.

After purchasing the ticket, he scratched it off and rushed back to the store clerk to confirm whether it was a winner.

"I thought I was having a heart attack," Gary said about the moment he realized he had won. "I was shaking so bad, I didn’t know if I’d make it home."

Lottery officials said Gary chose to take the cash option prize of $2.5 million, which after the mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, ends up being $1.8 million.

Gary told officials he and his wife plan to build a new home and invest the rest of the winnings.

According to its website, the Ohio Lottery has contributed over $31 billion to education since 1974.