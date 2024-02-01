Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio man in disbelief after scratching winning lottery ticket: 'I thought I was having a heart attack'

Winner opts for lump sum option and plans to build a new home, invest rest

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Vienna, Ohio, man was in disbelief last month after scratching off a lottery ticket and realizing he had won the top prize of $200,000 per year for the next 25 years.

Ohio Lottery officials said the man, only identified as "Gary," purchased the winning lottery ticket from The Beverage Depot in Youngstown on his way home from work.

Winning Lottery Scratch Game Ticket

A person scratches off a winning lottery ticket. (iStock)

The game was "Monopoly 200X," a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket with a top prize of $200,000 per year for 25 years.

After purchasing the ticket, he scratched it off and rushed back to the store clerk to confirm whether it was a winner.

Beverage Depot Youngstown, Ohio

The Beverage Depot in Youngstown, Ohio sold a man a winning scratch-off ticket worth $200,000 per month for the next 25 years. (Google Maps)

"I thought I was having a heart attack," Gary said about the moment he realized he had won. "I was shaking so bad, I didn’t know if I’d make it home."

Ohio Lotter Monopoly Game

Ohio Lottery's Monopoly 200X is a $30 scratch-off ticket with a top prize of $200,000 per year for $25 years. (Ohio Lottery)

Lottery officials said Gary chose to take the cash option prize of $2.5 million, which after the mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, ends up being $1.8 million.

Gary told officials he and his wife plan to build a new home and invest the rest of the winnings.

According to its website, the Ohio Lottery has contributed over $31 billion to education since 1974.

