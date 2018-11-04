Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Powerball jackpot rises after no winners reported for Saturday's $53M top prize

Fox News
Kingman, USA - January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.

Kingman, USA - January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.

No top-prize winners were reported after Saturday night’s estimated $53 million Powerball drawing.

So the next drawing – scheduled for Wednesday – is estimated to be worth $71 million, according to the official Powerball website.

Saturday night’s numbers were reported as 15, 21, 24, 32, 65 and the Powerball number 11. The PowerPlay result was 3X.

The drawing was actually an across-the-board wipeout, as no winners were reported for the Match 5 + Power Play and Match Five categories as well.