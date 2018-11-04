Powerball jackpot rises after no winners reported for Saturday's $53M top prize

No top-prize winners were reported after Saturday night’s estimated $53 million Powerball drawing.

So the next drawing – scheduled for Wednesday – is estimated to be worth $71 million, according to the official Powerball website.

Saturday night’s numbers were reported as 15, 21, 24, 32, 65 and the Powerball number 11. The PowerPlay result was 3X.

The drawing was actually an across-the-board wipeout, as no winners were reported for the Match 5 + Power Play and Match Five categories as well.